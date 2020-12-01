A Service of Remembrance for Sis. Dixie Mae Gisel, age 76, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Lineville Church of God with Pastor Kevin Acre officiating. The service is open to everyone but the family is very concerned about the health of those who attend. Masks will be required for everyone.
Sis. Dixie passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. She. Dixie was born in Alabama City and grew up in Pell City where she graduated high school. Shortly after high school she attended Birmingham Southern which led to an opportunity to teach Special Education. She met her husband, Dennis, while he was stationed at Ft. McClellan and 26 days later got married. After accepting Christ, she began her life of service to others. She drove a bus and taught in St. Clair County for 22 years while she and Dennis were also traveling for revivals and pastoring. Their journey to Lineville became home as they began 25 years of service to the Lineville Church of God. Sis. Dixie loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know the love and peace found in him. She is survived by her children, Garry Gisel of Lineville and Tammy Beale of Ashland; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wade Barker (April), Amber Nicole Gisel, Chris Gisel and Elizabeth Poe; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Abraham, Lily, Ben and Serenity; a host of grateful friends, students, church members, Christians, and other extended family.
Preceded in death by her husband Rev. Dennis Gisel; parents, Houston E. Hamil and Lillian Orest Franklin Hamil and a son-in-law, Mike Beale.
If you would like to send a testimony or memory of Sis. Dixie, please send it to kevinacre@hotmail.com
. Some of these may be shared at the service. The family will appreciate small flower arrangements or donations to Lineville Church of God in her name.
Send online condolences to benefieldfuneralhome.com
Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in Charge of Arrangements.