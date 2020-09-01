Donald Harry Hamlett was born on September 5, 1952 in Talladega County to the late I D Hamlett and Geneva Lamberth. He passed away on August 25, 2020 at his home in Childersburg, AL. He was 67 years old.

Donald was an Air Force Veteran and while attending college received a Master's Degree.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Delene Weldon.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Derrick (Katie) Hamlett, Matthew (Tessa) Hamlett and Nicholas (Taylor) Hamlett; 3 grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew and Bladen; 2 brothers, Walter and Raymond Hamlett; 5 sisters, Julia Woodfin, Shirley McSherdon, Pauline Harris, Mary Epperson and Sue Hamilton and numerous family members.

Funeral service will be announced at a later date.







