Mr. Donald "Jack" Jackson Baggett, 94, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lincoln City Cemetery. Jack is predeceased by his parents, Gurley and Cornelia Baggett; daughter, Susan Baggett Warr; Brothers, John and Harold Baggett; and sisters, Elsie McClendon and Mildred Simpson. Mr. Baggett is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Claudine Davis Baggett; son-in-law, Bill Warr; grandchildren, Leah Warr Zikri, Emily Warr, and Joe Warr; great grandchildren, Elianna and Gabriel Zikri; brother, Charles Baggett; sister, Martha Luker (Lamar) Hales; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jack was employed by Sears Roebuck for thirty-eight years. He was a member of Lincoln Baptist Church and a former member of Shades Crest Baptist Church. He was a Mason for seventy-four years. During World War II , he served in the United States Army Air Force. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lincoln Baptist Church. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the service.