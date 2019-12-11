Funeral Service for Donald Jerome Bradt, age 79, will be held Thursday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Bradt passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Jerome Bradt; and two grandsons, Jonathan Glenn and Jeremy Glenn. He served in the US Air Force for 20 years and took three tours to Vietnam and then retired from the military. He was dedicated to his family and especially his wife of 53 years, Ruby. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Bradt; son, Donald Wayne (Susan) Bradt; daughter, Kema Pike (Terry); 4 grandchildren, Kenny Everett Jr., Jessica (Justin) Carrol, Russell (Hannah) Green, Jordan Green; one great-grandchild, Caydon Glenn; brother, William Bradt; sister, Donna Brewer. Condolences may be offered to the Bradt family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 11, 2019