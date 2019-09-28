Donald Ray Gallups, age 72, of Rockford, AL, passed away September 26, 2019 in Rockford, AL. Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gallups of Rockford, AL; son, Brian Gallups (Tanya) of Sylacauga, AL; and grandchildren, Cole Gallups, Cayleigh Gallups, and Chloe Gallups. Mr. Gallups is preceded in death by his sister, Von Hughes; and brother, Billy Frank Gallups. Mr. Gallups retired from Avondale Mills. He spent his retirement enjoying time with his grandchildren. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 28, 2019