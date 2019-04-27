Funeral services for Donald Ray Hulsey, age 76 of Childersburg, will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with Rev. Wally Renzendes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. He passed away April 26, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Hulsey (Joseph McAdams); son, Donald Hulsey; three grandchildren, Desirae Hulsey, Cory Hulsey, Tierra Hulsey; great-grandchild, Michael Osbourn; two sisters, Patricia Taylor, Linda Maddox (Julian); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Hulsey. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 27, 2019