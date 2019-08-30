Funeral services for Donna G Buckner, age, 65, of Munford, will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, 3:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hill Crest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Donna passed away on Thursday at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Steve Watts, step son, Doyle Eugene Watts, mother, Francis Buckner, mother in law, Mary Watts, sisters; Vonda Nivens (Dondy), Belinda Hilliard, brother, Gary Buckner (Anita), sister in laws; Jane Adkins (Steve), Janice Sikole (Karl), brother in law, Leslie Watts, grandchildren; Dakota Woodrow, Rosanna Watts, Rianna Watts, several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joey East, Karl Sikole, Jay McElroy, Caleb McElroy, Ken Sellers and Sam Watts. Donna was a resident of Munford and was retired from Walmart. She was preceded in death by her father, Huey Buckner, son, Derek Watts and father in law, Floyd Watts. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611