Donnie D. Todd Sr.

Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Obituary
Donnie D. Todd Sr, age 89, passed away Wednesday, December 25th, 2019.
There will be no services at this time.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margaret Todd; son, Donnie D. Todd, Jr.; daughter, Selissa "Kittie" Helvaciaglu; brother, Gerald Todd; grandchildren, Brett Turnbull, Allison Turnbull Franklin, Amy Todd Ferrell, and Sarah Todd and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be offered to the Todd family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
