Viewing for Donnie Embry "Big D" 61, will be Wednesday, July 22, from 1 - 6 pm at Anniston Funeral Service. Mr. Embry passed away on July 13, 2020 at Citizen's Baptist Medical Center. He was employed at Anniston Army Depot. Survivors include his sons: Aundrell (Tinina) Chandler, Roddrick (Autum) Russell, siblings: Wyatt (Connie) Embry, Melissa (William) Baker, Barbara L. Embry, Eunice A. Embry, Nyree N. Embry; grandchildren: Keara, Jaida, AJ, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan Doris Groce Embry, grandmothers, Eunice Miller, Mary Louise Embry, niece, Chelsei T. Embry. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

