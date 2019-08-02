A celebration of life for Mr. Donnie Ray Milliner, 62, will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. With Pastor Aubrey Butler, officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Tuesday 1pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Mr. Milliner was employed and worked thirty six years at A.H. Watwood Elementary School until his retirement. Mr. Milliner departed this walk of life on July 24, 2019 at his residence, Sylacauga, AL. She leaves to cherish and honor his loving memories, four sisters, Cathy Lauderdale, Ann Pope, Katrinka Wells, and Vivian Pope all of Sylacauga, AL; one brother, Billy Pope, Jr. of Sylacauga, AL; two uncles, Michael (Tracey) Stone, and Frank Stone both of Sylacauga, AL; five aunts, Maggie (J.C.) Crawford, Mildred McNeal, Ora Lee (Ed) Jackson all of Sylacauga, AL; Florastine (Tommy) Hugee of New Jersey; and Willie Mae Butler of Atlanta, GA; a special caregiver, Jackie Milliner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 2, 2019