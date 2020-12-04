Mrs. Dora "Dottie" Duncan (Young) returned to her heavenly Father November 30,2020 in the comfort of her home in Sylacauga, AL. Dora was a longtime resident of Akron, Ohio and well known for her gift of sewing and knitting "Dottie Designs". She was preceded in death by her Mother Beatrice (Carter) Webster & Father Marzette Young, brothers Bryant Young, Preston Young and Randolph Young and sister Dora Smart. She leaves behind he loving and supportive Husband George Duncan, Brother Dazzle Young (Akron, OH), Sisters Carol White (Atlanta, GA) and Latonya Gaines (Akron, OH), beloved First Cousin Dr. Maxine A Yancy (Atlanta, GA), Sister in Laws Jackie "Angel" Ortega, Nellie Drake (Bessemer, AL), Bettye Townsend (Sylacauga, AL), a host of special Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends. No Memorial Service will be held. Send Condolences to George Duncan 304 Old Rockford Road Sylacauga, Al 35150.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store