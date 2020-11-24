Funeral service for Dora Haisten Palmer Smith, 86, will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Weogufka, AL. Mrs. Smith died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Coosa Valley Healthcare. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Palmer, Sr. and U. L. Smith, sister, Mildred Strickland, sister, Mable Traywick, sister, Margaret Hill, and brother, J. D. Haisten. She is survived by her two children, Sharon (Don) Morris, Albert (Melinda) Palmer; four grandchildren, Chris (Dana) Morris, LeeAnn (Brandon) Picklesimer, Whitney (Seth) Hampton, Lindsay Palmer; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Chris Morris, Seth Hampton, Roy Strickland, Brandon Picklesimer, C.J. Morris and Adam Wolf. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sylacauga-al/radney-smith-funeral-home/8516.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.