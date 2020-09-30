Dora Norred Birdsall, 92, of Munford, Al., passed away September 27, 2020. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford with James Swinford officiating. She was a longtime member of Munford Methodist Church. Survivors include her son, Norval S. Birdsall (Jackie); her daughters, Teresa W. Fulmer, Angela J. Birdsall and Michelle B. Miller (Donnie); her brother's, John Norred (Helen), Herbert Norred (Bitty); and her sister, Mary Ann Parker; her grandchildren, Robert D. Miller III, Cason Miller Cox, Stephanie Hurst, Brooke Price, John Allen Fulmer, Tia Hernandez and Rhiannon Snow; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny L. Norred; sisters, Grace Norred, Elizabeth Osborne and Betty Jean Craig; granddaughter, Leah Satterfield Miller; and great-grandson, Blake Pritchard. Pallbearers will be Robert D. Miller, Jr., Robert D. Miller III, Ryan Cox, Jonathan Price and John Allen Fulmer. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.