Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Doris J. Edwards, age 76, of Sylacauga, passed away February 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel with a visitation from 11am until 2pm. She is survived by her sons; Scott Edwards (Lori), Chip Edwards (April), Eric "Partner" Edwards (Tammy), Chris "Fat Boy" Bishop (Lisa), and Bob Edwards (Debbie), daughter, Anita Yeargan (Morris), grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter (Jessica), Jake (Katie), Eli, Brandon (Emmie), Mitch (Lacy), Bailey, Leslie (Robert), Craig (Rachel), Robbie, Phillip (Jamie), Taylor (Adam), Lawrence, Trevor, Travis, Lexie, Breanna, Kevin, Ben, Shelby, and Lacy, great grandchildren, Jasper, Talen, Palmer, Emerson, Emilyn, Knox, Austin, Abigail, Dalton, Bolton, Raylee, Dessa, Cheyenne, Jayde, and Cohen, great great grandchildren, River and Lydia, a host of friends and the Ladies of Elizabeth Lane. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Doyle Pitchford Bishop and Robert Lee Edwards, parents, Palma E. Bailey and Rhoda Songer Bailey, brother, Earl Bailey, son, David Edwards, and granddaughter, Mandy Edwards. She was an evolved member of Odena Baptist Church, was a Alabama football fan, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 19, 2020
