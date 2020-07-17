1/1
Doris Jean Walker
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Walker, 74, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1946 to Robert and Allie Mull in Sylacauga, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Johnny Walker. Jean graduated in 1964 at B.B. Comer Memorial High School. She was a longtime member of the Fayetteville United Methodist Church. She loved her church family very much. She worked 30 years at White Knight Manufacturing Company where she made many lifelong friends. Jean is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jean Mull and brother Larry Mull. Her daughter and son-in-law, Robbin and Mark Davison, sons and daughters in-law, Colt and Tammy Bentley, Wes and Anna Bentley. 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. Jean Walker enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time making things for others. She was a member of the Town & Country Garden Club and had the greenest thumb you would ever see. She enjoyed sewing, reading and faithfully participated in many activities at the Talladega Springs Senior Center. Jean loved to bake, especially her famous Orange Nut Cake which was a staple at every family function. The family would like to thank Chapman's Healthcare Center for all their love and care during her illness. Jean Walker's life was celebrated with a private family service held at Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga with her pastor, John Limbaugh officiating. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved