Doris Jean Walker, 74, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1946 to Robert and Allie Mull in Sylacauga, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Johnny Walker. Jean graduated in 1964 at B.B. Comer Memorial High School. She was a longtime member of the Fayetteville United Methodist Church. She loved her church family very much. She worked 30 years at White Knight Manufacturing Company where she made many lifelong friends. Jean is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jean Mull and brother Larry Mull. Her daughter and son-in-law, Robbin and Mark Davison, sons and daughters in-law, Colt and Tammy Bentley, Wes and Anna Bentley. 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. Jean Walker enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time making things for others. She was a member of the Town & Country Garden Club and had the greenest thumb you would ever see. She enjoyed sewing, reading and faithfully participated in many activities at the Talladega Springs Senior Center. Jean loved to bake, especially her famous Orange Nut Cake which was a staple at every family function. The family would like to thank Chapman's Healthcare Center for all their love and care during her illness. Jean Walker's life was celebrated with a private family service held at Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga with her pastor, John Limbaugh officiating. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.