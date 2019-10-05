Ms. Dorothy Ann Weathers, 84, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the Chapel at 4 p.m. Bro. Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Ms. Weathers was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky Wilson and Jimmy McDonald; parents, Floyd and Bessie Weathers; and brother, Jimmy Weathers. She is survived by her sons, Randy McDonald and David (Tammy) Shack; daughters, Sandra McDonald, Susan (Tommy) Davenport, and Brenda (Jerome) Washington; sisters, Betty Douglas and Billie Jones; and dedicated and loving grandson, David Shack III. Ms. Weathers was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ironaton Church of Christ. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 5, 2019