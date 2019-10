Ms. Dorothy Ann Weathers, 84, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the Chapel at 4 p.m. Bro. Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Ms. Weathers was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky Wilson and Jimmy McDonald; parents, Floyd and Bessie Weathers; and brother, Jimmy Weathers. She is survived by her sons, Randy McDonald and David (Tammy) Shack; daughters, Sandra McDonald, Susan (Tommy) Davenport, and Brenda (Jerome) Washington; sisters, Betty Douglas and Billie Jones; and dedicated and loving grandson, David Shack III. Ms. Weathers was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ironaton Church of Christ. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.