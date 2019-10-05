The Daily Home

Dorothy Ann Weathers

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Weathers.
Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL
35160
(256)-362-0111
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Dorothy Ann Weathers, 84, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the Chapel at 4 p.m. Bro. Cliff Goodwin will officiate. Ms. Weathers was preceded in death by her sons, Ricky Wilson and Jimmy McDonald; parents, Floyd and Bessie Weathers; and brother, Jimmy Weathers. She is survived by her sons, Randy McDonald and David (Tammy) Shack; daughters, Sandra McDonald, Susan (Tommy) Davenport, and Brenda (Jerome) Washington; sisters, Betty Douglas and Billie Jones; and dedicated and loving grandson, David Shack III. Ms. Weathers was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ironaton Church of Christ. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.