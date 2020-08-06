Graveside service for Dorothy B. Fields, 88, will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tallasahatchie Cemetery with Bro. Donald Grice officiating. Mrs. Fields died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Fields, parents, Henry & Tinnie Barnes, brother, Calvin Barnes, brother, Joseph Barnes, sister, Lorene McElrath, sister, Ruth Fields, son, Kevin Fields, and daughter-in-law, Donna Fields. She is survived by her six children, Travis (Margo) Fields, Eric Fields, Reggie (Sherry) Fields, Kim Fields, Mark (Elaine) Fields, Vanessa Fields Hendrick; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Glen Fields, Scott Fields, Logan Hendrick, Jerry Jones, Clay James and James McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Alex James and Rodell Chisholm. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
