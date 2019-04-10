Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Elaine Jewell. View Sign

Funeral service for Dorothy Elaine Jewell, 71, will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stockdale Baptist Church with Mr. Russell Johnson officiating. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Jewell died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. She was preceded in death by, father, Leroy Gaither, mother, Dorothy Chandler, brother, Buster Gaither, son, Hank Jewell, daughter, Donna Jewell. She is survived by husband of 51 years, Ricky Jewell; son, Brian (Jana) Jewell, daughter, Kathy (Jim) Jackson; nine grandchildren, Tyler Burnett, Megan Burnett, Ethan, Payton, and Brayden Jackson, Chanse (Michelle) Rice, Griffin (Kristin) Rice, Caleb Jewell, Jessica Jewell; five great-grandchildren, Lilli and Lane Burnett, Marleigh and Nolan Rice, Raylee Rice; four sisters, Sandy (Jimmy) Henderson, Vanessa (Wayne) Mitchell, Sheila Matthews, Robin Strickland; four brothers, Terry (Connie) Gaither, David (Dawn) Chandler, Jeffrey Gaither, Mike (Traci) Gaither. Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Stockdale Baptist Church. Services to follow visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family request the donations be made to the UAB Palliative & Comfort Care 1713 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 10, 2019

