Dorothy Faye Williams, 80, of Talladega, Alabama passed away on September 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lois Bridges (father) and Gladys Bridges (mother), her husband, James Williams, and children, Rebecca Williams, Kathy Cooper, Judy Gann, and Ronald Williams: sister, Era Elders, and two brothers, Russell Bridges, and Harold Bridges. She is survived by her children Danny Williams (Becky), Larry Williams (Lisa), Sandra Hindman (Rickey), Linda Robinson (Kenny), Michael Williams (Regina); Donald Williams; Charlotte Howard (David), Brenda Sullivan (Rodney), Jane Wiseman, Stevie Williams, Pamela Buchanan, Scottie Williams; sisters, Janice Estes, Debra Austin, Mattie Bailey, Wanda Bridges and brother, Rickey Bridges. She was a loving grandmother to 40 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and one close loving special friend of the family, Sarah Williams. Mrs. Williams loved each and everyone of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking daily rides and having her nails painted. She always gave the best advice on life and was a sweet, well respected lady devoted to her family. She was a lover of Alabama football and Red Seal Sweet Snuff. To know her was to love her unconditionally. She lit up any and every room she entered. Funeral Service was Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers; Jason Williams; Justin Gallahair; Dee Hindman; Tyler Williams; Jeffery Martin; David Howard Jr, Honorary pallbearers; Michael Williams Jr., Logan Lockridge; Mathew Williams; DJ Williams and AJ Fain. Talladega Funeral Home directed the service.

