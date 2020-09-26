Dorothy Gail Royals, 80, of Sylacauga, passed away September 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born to the late Johnny and Leota Wood, August 16, 1940 in Harpersville, Alabama. She married the late Marvin E. Royals Sr. in 1962 and they lived together in Ocala, Florida for Thirteen years before relocating to Childersburg where they lived for Twenty-three years. Finally settling down in Stewartville, Alabama in 1997. Gail is survived by two children, Lisa (Tim) Robinson of Wichita Falls, Texas; Butch (Reva) Royals of Fayetteville, Alabama. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; three sisters, Bobbie (Burt) Alexander, Diane (Jerry) Butler, Cindy (Gary) Rodgers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend who always stood by her side with hope and encouragement, Becky Whitehouse. Gail was predeceased by her loving husband and partner in 2011. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Billie Shelton, Kathyrn Northcutt and Shirley Milam; and two brothers, James "BoBo" Wood and Jimmy Wood. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those that knew her and loved her. She will be missed greatly. As she places her crown at the foot of the cross and praises the Father, we know she is whole again without pain or suffering and our hearts will heal in time. Visitation will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Rev. Tommy Thornton officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Childersburg, AL. Pallbearers will be Jerry Butler, Gary Rodgers, Jeff Denty, Barry Wills, Donnie Wills and Thomas Jay Wills. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.