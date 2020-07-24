Graveside service for Dorothy H. Long, age 90, will be held Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Pell City. Mrs. Long passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Long; son, James Earl Ray; daughter, Donna Gail Ray; 3 grandchildren, Dana Payne, Brandon (Misty) Ray, Jordan (Frankie) Lambert; 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Webber, Alayna Webber, Malorie Barkley, Brooklyn Staggs, Emma Murray, Cassell Ray, Calhoun Ray, Lane Lambert, Gavin Lambert, Graham Lambert; 4 great-great-grandchildren. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.