Service Information
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega , AL 35160
(256)-362-0111
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega , AL 35160
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843
Talladega , AL 35160
Obituary

Dorothy Jean Jackson, 87, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Talladega Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Alpine. Rev. Jeff Hardy will officiate. As the matriarch of the family, she loved spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered as being full of life and laughter. She worked as a beautician and enjoyed bowling, fishing, cooking, and flying as a licensed aviator. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, "Jude" Jackson; sons, "Spud" Jackson and Kenny Jackson; daughter, Sandra Downs; and parents, Perva and Janie Duncan. Mrs. Jackson is survived by her grandsons, Derrick (Laura) Downs, Clay (Stephanie) Downs, Chase Downs, Jake (Heather) Downs, and Trey Jackson; granddaughter, Carrie Ann Jackson; great-grandchildren, Jadon Downs, Savannah Downs, Payton Downs, Gracie Downs, Janie Downs, Ayden Downs, Britleigh Downs, and Crystal Jackson; sister, Mary Wood and her late husband, Rob Wood; niece, Paula (Keith) Hall; and nephew, Mike Wood. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on May 19, 2019

