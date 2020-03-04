Dorothy "Dot" Killough, 92, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral service for Dot will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church with Benjamin Turnage and Paul Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Dot was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas where she graduated from Trinity University. She was a teacher at Jonesview School, Winterboro High School, and Coosa Valley Academy. Dot retired from the Daily Home. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served as Jr. and Sr. Warden. Dot is survived by her daughters, Kyle Brown, Cary Robbs, Adele Peters; son, Rex Killough; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cary Killough, her sisters, Kathleen Paolucci, Mary Stovall, Janice Dillahunty; and brother, Rex Dillahunty. Pallbearers will be Taylor Brown, Cleveland Garrett, Jr., Charles Robbs, Thomas Robbs, Terry Roberson, Tom Strickland, and Josh Willard. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Armbrester, Clarence Camp Cook, III "Sonny", Harold Lloyd Pruitt, Ed King, and Jerry Sellers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 4, 2020