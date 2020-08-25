Funeral service for Dorothy "Dot" Nell Hickman Ezekiel, 91, will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Rodney Frost officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL.
Mrs. Ezekiel died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Sylacauga Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira & Lela Hickman, husband, Robert Earl Ezekiel, son, Gary Steven Ezekiel, brother, L P Hickman, and sister, Jetty Hickman Bryan. Mrs. Ezekiel was a lifetime member of Oldfield Methodist Church where she played the piano. She worked at Avondale Mills for many years.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Deborah) Ezekiel; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations to made to Oldfield Methodist Church in Dot's name.
