Dorothy "Dot" Swinford, 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Swinford will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Munford Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Munford Baptist Church from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Munford Memorial Cemetery. Rev. John Trickett will officiate the service. Dot was a lifelong resident of Munford. She was a part of the graduating class of 1955 from Munford High School. She retired from the Talladega County School Board. Mrs. Dot is survived by her son, Jackie Swinford (Michelle); two brothers, Bobby Fuller and Dixon Fuller (Brenda); sister, Jane Rollins; one grandchild, Katie Swinford; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Billy Swinford; son, Joe Swinford; and step daughter, Sherrie Smith . Pallbearers will be James Swinford, Terry Swinford, Michael Doss, Gene Cochran, Jamie Rollins, and Glenn Bussie.