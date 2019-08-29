Dorothy "Dot" Swinford, 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Swinford will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Munford Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Munford Baptist Church from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Munford Memorial Cemetery. Rev. John Trickett will officiate the service. Dot was a lifelong resident of Munford. She was a part of the graduating class of 1955 from Munford High School. She retired from the Talladega County School Board. Mrs. Dot is survived by her son, Jackie Swinford (Michelle); two brothers, Bobby Fuller and Dixon Fuller (Brenda); sister, Jane Rollins; one grandchild, Katie Swinford; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Billy Swinford; son, Joe Swinford; and step daughter, Sherrie Smith. Pallbearers will be James Swinford, Terry Swinford, Michael Doss, Gene Cochran, Jamie Rollins, and Glenn Bussie. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega is directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 29, 2019