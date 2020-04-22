Services for Mrs. Dorris Louise Millender, 77, will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Hill Memorial Park, Dr. A. G. McKinney will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. She passed on Sunday at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Birmingham. Survivors: daughters, Stephanie Dean, Yvonne Millender, Sonja M. Welch all of Talladega; sons, Timothy (Gwen) Millender, Kenneth Millender of Talladega, Michael (Cindy) Millender of Pell City; siblings, Willie Dean (Ann) Nix of Cincinnati, Ohio, Faye Nix White of Talladega, Rosalind Nix Woodgett of Talladega, Harry Dean Cook of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Carmeshia Owens, Erik Millender, Tamika Morris, Fantashia Benson, Terrica (Maurice) Vincent, Tamara Dean, Shameca (Lamar) Welch, Curtrina (Scott) Welch, Avery Millender, Kristen McGraw, Kaylah Millender, Jamareus Chatman, Javios Smoot; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Sims Funeral Service will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 22, 2020