Celebration of Life services will be at 3pm, Sunday, March 24th, 2019, at Williams Southside funeral home for Dorthy S. Henry "Miss Dot", age 82, of Lincoln, Alabama, who passed away on Thursday, March 21st, 2019. Rev. Randy Howell will officiate. Burial will be Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Tennessee to L J and Thelma Johnson. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends and there was always room for one more at her table. She was owner and operator of the Gateway Restaurant in Lincoln for 27 years. She was an avid lover of Alabama Crimson Tide football, Atlanta Braves, Dirt Track Racing and her beloved Gateway Racing Team #22. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Max "Pete" Henry. She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Burnett, brother, Don (Connie) Johnson, daughter, Teresa (Craig) Leath, Rick (Kathy) Henry, Rene Henry, grandchildren, Bryan, Deidra, Tricia, Ricky Scott, Maria and Pee Wee, great grandchildren, Tiffany, Ally, Lucas, Landon, Josea, Joby, great great grandson, Benton, her chosen son, Carlton Freeman and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Carlton Freeman, Dwight Freeman, Shane Rutledge, Matt Rutledge, Anthony Clifton and Mike Wilkins. Special thanks to caregivers Linda Thomas, Donna Burns and to St. Vincent's Hospice nurses. Family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Williams Southside Funeral Home.

