Doyle Wayne Smith, known to his friends as "Red," went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020 at the age of 83. Celebration of Life for Doyle will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Southside Baptist Church with Josh Henderson and Ferrill Morris officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday. Burial will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. The service will be streamed live through Southside Baptist Church's Facebook page. He was a devout Christian who loved Jesus, his church, his family, and Alabama football. Doyle graduated from Childersburg High School in 1956 where he was a member of their State Championship football team. Doyle's infectious spirit and relentless positivity inspired everyone that he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Smith (Brian Muenger); his grandchildren, Will Smith, Krista Davis; nephew, Craig Worthy (Valerie); and special family friends, Susan Hunter and Jack Keith. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years Elizabeth Smith, twelve brothers and sisters, and his nephew Scott Worthy. Serving as pallbearers will be Darren Whitworth, Jamie Wheeler, Bruce Ramey, Rob Clardy, Russell Williams, and Jason Pahman. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Men's Sunday School Class of Southside Baptist Church, Faith Christian School 2021 Varsity Basketball and Baseball Team, Tim Jones, Pete Whitworth, Wayne Hammonds, Craig Worthy, Mike Parker, and Jack Keith. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.