1/1
Doyle Wayne Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle Wayne Smith, known to his friends as "Red," went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020 at the age of 83. Celebration of Life for Doyle will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Southside Baptist Church with Josh Henderson and Ferrill Morris officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday. Burial will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. The service will be streamed live through Southside Baptist Church's Facebook page. He was a devout Christian who loved Jesus, his church, his family, and Alabama football. Doyle graduated from Childersburg High School in 1956 where he was a member of their State Championship football team. Doyle's infectious spirit and relentless positivity inspired everyone that he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Smith (Brian Muenger); his grandchildren, Will Smith, Krista Davis; nephew, Craig Worthy (Valerie); and special family friends, Susan Hunter and Jack Keith. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years Elizabeth Smith, twelve brothers and sisters, and his nephew Scott Worthy. Serving as pallbearers will be Darren Whitworth, Jamie Wheeler, Bruce Ramey, Rob Clardy, Russell Williams, and Jason Pahman. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Men's Sunday School Class of Southside Baptist Church, Faith Christian School 2021 Varsity Basketball and Baseball Team, Tim Jones, Pete Whitworth, Wayne Hammonds, Craig Worthy, Mike Parker, and Jack Keith. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
I have known Doyle my whole life. He was always there when I was growing up, he even taught e how to ride my bicycle! He sat through many piano recitals, he was a kind and supportive influence in my life. We lost touch for many years, but The Lord helped us find each other, with Amy’s help. God is good, all the time!
Marsha Burks
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved