Celebration of Life for Mr. Dwight "Van" Johnson will be Thursday, September 19th, at 2:00p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Harris officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1pm-7pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson departed this life on September 12th, 2019 at North Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Birmingham, Al. He leaves to cherish his precious memories to his daughter Meredith Oden of Sylacauga, Al, one sister Lila J. (Alvin) Grayson of Sylacauga, Al, two sister- in- laws: Irene Adams and Cora Lee Johnson both of Sylacauga, Al and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

