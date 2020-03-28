The Daily Home

Earl Blackerby Jr.

Obituary
Earl Blackerby, Jr., age 92, of Sylacauga, AL, went to meet his heavenly Father on March 26, 2020. Family graveside service will be Monday, March 30, 2020 from 1 pm at Evergreen Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Rev. Wally Rezendes. Mr. Blackerby is survived by his sister, Jean Pope; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Blackerby is preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Blackerby. He was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene. He was also a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII on a hospital ship. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2020
