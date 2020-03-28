Earl Blackerby, Jr., age 92, of Sylacauga, AL, went to meet his heavenly Father on March 26, 2020. Family graveside service will be Monday, March 30, 2020 from 1 pm at Evergreen Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Rev. Wally Rezendes. Mr. Blackerby is survived by his sister, Jean Pope; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Blackerby is preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Blackerby. He was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene. He was also a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII on a hospital ship. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2020