Graveside service for Earl Homer Hayes, 89, will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Kahatchee Cemetery with Bro. Joe Camp officiating. Mr. Hayes died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Coosa Valley Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Walter and Levis Hayes, brother, John Walter Hayes, Jr., and nephew, Danny Wayne Hayes. Mr. Hayes never met a stranger. He loved and enjoyed his friends, horses and enjoyed working. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Childersburg. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Audrey Royal Hayes of Childersburg; two daughters, Barbara (Bob) Hayes-Amato of Ashville, N.C., Cathy Hayes (Bobby) Harris of Childersburg; two grandchildren, Gregory Amato of Portland, OR, Damon (Larissa) Amato of Boston, MA; two nieces, Debbie Cantrell Hayes of Sylacauga, Tracy Hayes (John) Duffee of Sylacauga; nephew, Lane (Felicia) Hayes of Rockford; Sister-in-law, Jauwanna Hayes of Rockford; three great-nephews, Dawson Hayes of Rockford, Cody (Shelby) Duffee of Sylacauga, Caleb (Savannah) Duffee of Sylacauga; great-niece, Danielle Hayes of Rockford; great great-nephew, K J Duffee. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Childersburg or a charity of your choice
. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.