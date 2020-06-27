Mrs. Earlene Lyvonne Stephens, 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Private services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Rev. Treasure Carter and Rev. Randy Hagan will officiate. Burial will follow at Alpine Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Stephens lived most of her life in Talladega. She was Baptist by faith and attended Oak Grove Methodist church. She loved spending time with her family, sewing and other crafts, and was an exceptionally good cook. Mrs. Stephens is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Arlene Collins; stepson, Joey Stephens; and her sister, Elaine Fields. She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Lloyd" Stephens; son, Mike (Candi) Simmons; daughters, Teresa (Mark) Springfield, Kathy Pressley, and Mindy (Pete) Grier; brothers, Joe (Terri Woodard) Collins, Geoff (Kelly) Collins, and Jimmy (Cynthia) Collins; grandchildren, Kimberly Brook (Dustin) Gamblin, Kristina Springfield, Bly (Crystal) Springfield, Courtney Embry (Nick Osbourn), Stephen Simmons (Haley Hanner), Maddie Grier, Mallory Grier, Drake Grier, and Jacob Stephens; great grandchildren, Alivia Osbourn, Harper Simmons, Jayln Springfield, Kayleigh Smith, Lexi Smith, Jasmine Stiffler, Amber Smith, Steven Stiffler, and one on the way. Pallbearers will be Bly Springfield, Stephen Simmons, Steven Stiffler, Nick Osbourn, Pete Grier, and Christopher Collins. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

