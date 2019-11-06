June 11, 1939 - November 2, 2019. Earnest Marshall Perry was born and a lifelong resident of Coosa County. He was the father of three children; daughter, Rita Fay; two sons Randy Marshall and Darryl Kreg; three grandsons; Chad, son of Rita, Brandon and Noah, sons of Darryl. One great grandson, Jasper, son of Brandon. Earnest is one of eight children; 3 sisters and 4 brothers. He was preceded in death by parents, Leonard Marshall Perry and mother Annie Francis (Worthy) Perry; son, Randy Marshall Perry; sisters, Sara Jeanett and Florence Beatrice; brothers, Olive Olton, De French, Weonard Eridth, and Leonard Meridth. Survived by daughter, Rita Faye; son, Darryl Kreg of Sylacauga, AL; sister, Belvie (Perry) Culver of Weogufka, AL; all his nephews and nieces and their children who will miss their uncle Earnest. He was a retiree of Avondale Mills. In addition, he was an active and faithful member of Grimes Chapel Church for many years. Earnest was a respected, honest, caring, helpful, hardworking man. These values were taught in his youth by his parents and reinforced in everyday practices. Earnest loved cutting grass for folks and doing an excellent job for each. Earnest loved planting a garden and watching it grow. He shared the vegetables with people in the Grimes Chapel community, his family, and others. He loved his cat, Peaches, and many chickens. Graveside service will be at Grimes Chapel on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 6, 2019