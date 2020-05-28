Mr. Earnest Michael "Mike" Sanders, age 74 of Sylacauga, passed away May 25, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove in the Christian Life Center with Rev. Max Buttram officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove in the Sanctuary.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Heath Sanders; sons, Matthew Sanders, Adam Sanders (Misty), Jacob Sanders (Amy); brothers, James Sanders (Linda) and Jerry Sanders (Sarah); sisters, Gale Parrott and Ruth Goins and ten grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Hamp Dewey Sanders and Pauline Chambers Sanders; sisters, Audrey Howard, Clack Bickham, Jimmie Hugh Jackson and Betty Bence.
He was a 1964 graduate of Benjamin Russell High School and moved to Sylacauga in 1972 where he worked for Carter Glass, and in 1979, he opened and owned Sylacauga Glass until dementia caused him to retire in 2012 but the company is still operational after 41 years.
In 1972, he came to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and also met the love of his life, Debbie Heath and married in 1973. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loved family, friends, and people.
Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 28, 2020.