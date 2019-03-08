Graveside service for Earnest Vernon Leach, age 85, of Sylacauga will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11AM at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Donald Grice officiating. Mr. Leach passed away March 6, 2019 at Coosa Valley Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife Annie Jo Lofton, daughter: Linda Jo Leach, father: W.J. Leach, and mother: Mable Ruth King Leach. He worked for the City of Sylacauga for many years, and was born and raised in Fayetteville. He is survived by his wife: Joan Leach. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 8, 2019