Services for Mr. Earnest Woodall, 69, will be Saturday at noon at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, Calcis, Bishop W. E. Frazier, Pastor, Pastor Charles Mitchell, Eulogist. Interment with full military honors in the church cemetery. Mr. Woodall was a high school graduate. He received a Bachelor Degree from Alabama State University in Montgomery. A retired veteran of the U.S. Army Retired Correctional Officer for the Prison System of Alabama. He served as a Deacon of the church, member of the Masonic Lodge. Faithful member of Home Mutual Aid Society of Alabama. Survivors: son, Michael McGregor of Sylacauga, AL; daughter, Ashley Cheatum of Calcis, AL; brother, Robert (Jena) Woodall of Louisville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Wynita McGraw of Jacksonville, Florida; 2 aunts, Sarah Woodall and Julie Bell Woodall both of Calcis, AL; and a host of cousins and other relatives. Sims Funeral Service will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on May 10, 2019