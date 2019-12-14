Funeral service for Earsey Edgar Skelton, age 75, of Childersburg will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Forbus officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Skelton passed away on December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Eugene and Ricky Skelton. Mr. Skelton was a lifelong resident of Childersburg who loved to play golf. He retired from Kimberly-Clark and was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his son: Brian Skelton (Melissa), daughter: Katrina Skelton Woodfin (Ron), sister: Rena S. King, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 14, 2019