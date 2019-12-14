The Daily Home

Earsey Edgar Skelton

Service Information
Obituary
Funeral service for Earsey Edgar Skelton, age 75, of Childersburg will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Forbus officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Skelton passed away on December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Eugene and Ricky Skelton. Mr. Skelton was a lifelong resident of Childersburg who loved to play golf. He retired from Kimberly-Clark and was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his son: Brian Skelton (Melissa), daughter: Katrina Skelton Woodfin (Ron), sister: Rena S. King, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Online condolences can be left at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
