Memorial Service for Mr. Eddie Dean Smoot, 68, will be held on Sunday, August 25th at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 1:00 PM. with Pastor Curtis Seals, officiating. Smoot gained his wings on August 22, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories, a step mother, Doris Smoot of Pinson, AL; four sisters, Flora Prince and Yolando (Lonnie) Holloman of Birmingham, AL; Pamela (Osie) Shears and Bonita Brewster of Pinson, AL; a sister in law, Jo Catherine Smoot of Alexander City, AL; three brothers, Willie Lee Smoot of Goodwater, AL; Sammie Lollar of Anniston, AL; and Vincent Brester of Pinson, AL; s special friend, Angela Bracken; two aunts, Ada Smoot and Annie Tyson of Goodwater, AL; Fifteen nephews, and a special nephew, Lachaunt Prince, Sr.; six nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019