Edith Racille White, known as "Racy" by her friends, peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Racille was a devoted Christian and a member of Hardin's Chapel Church in Ragland. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald White, parents, Luther and Pearl Sweatt, and siblings, Thelma Phillips, Charles "Sonny" Sweatt, Don Sweatt, and Mary Ellen Brasher. Racille was a devoted employee and servant for many years to St. Clair County. She retired from the State of Alabama St. Clair County Circuit Clerk's Office in 1998. She was a "people person" loved by all. Anyone who knew Racille knew that she loved her hats, jewelry, and the Pell City Thrift Store. She was a true Southern Belle. She was employed at the Pell City Hospital as a nurse's aid in the late 1950's. She worked for several attorneys in Pell City. She served on Ragland Water Board, employee of Ragland Telephone Company, and was a member of Ragland Chapter Ladies Auxiliary. Racille is survived by son, Cabot Canas (Jeannie), son, Chris White (Tanga), granddaughter, Karsen Canas Cornutt (Logan), grandson, Cody Nicholas Canas and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service will be conducted by Usrey Funeral Home at St. Clair Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 3, 2020. The service will be officiated by Bro. Doug Ford. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 3, 2020