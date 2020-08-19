1/
Edna "Dolly" George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Edna "Dolly" Ruth George passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. The visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Mrs. George was Pentecostal by faith and last attended West Side Baptist Church. She had lived most of her life in Talladega, AL. Mrs. George was preceded in death by her parents; Cecil and Selma Harris, Sr., her husband; Frankie Lee George, 3 brothers; Thomas Jefferson Harris, Cecil Foster Harris, Jr. and Joseph Marvin Harris; 1 sister, Carolyn June Ledbetter. Mrs. George is survived by 2 brothers; Charles Ray (Amanda) Harris, Dwight David (Melanie) Harris; 3 sisters, Hilda L. Savage, Nina Sue Shirey and Sarah Rebecca Barnett; and a host of neices and nephews. Pallbeares will be Cecil Eddie Barnett, Evan Harris, Ethan Harris, Kipp Gardner and Jordan Stewart. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
Talladega Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Talladega Funeral Home
65001 AL Highway 77 N ,
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved