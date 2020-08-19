Mrs. Edna "Dolly" Ruth George passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Talladega Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Midway Memory Gardens. The visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Mrs. George was Pentecostal by faith and last attended West Side Baptist Church. She had lived most of her life in Talladega, AL. Mrs. George was preceded in death by her parents; Cecil and Selma Harris, Sr., her husband; Frankie Lee George, 3 brothers; Thomas Jefferson Harris, Cecil Foster Harris, Jr. and Joseph Marvin Harris; 1 sister, Carolyn June Ledbetter. Mrs. George is survived by 2 brothers; Charles Ray (Amanda) Harris, Dwight David (Melanie) Harris; 3 sisters, Hilda L. Savage, Nina Sue Shirey and Sarah Rebecca Barnett; and a host of neices and nephews. Pallbeares will be Cecil Eddie Barnett, Evan Harris, Ethan Harris, Kipp Gardner and Jordan Stewart. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

