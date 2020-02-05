Mrs. Edna F. Williams, 86, passed away at her home on Monday, February 3, 2020. The funeral will be in the Chapel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Rev. Rodney Frost will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mrs. Williams was a lifelong resident of Talladega. She was Methodist by faith. She loved raising her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outside, especially sitting on her front porch enjoying nature. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce Williams, and parents, Lannie and Allie Frost. She is survived by her children, Larry (Wendy) Williams, Kenneth Williams, Dale Williams, Ricky (Mitzi) Williams, Donna Williams Webster, Gary (Kim) Williams, and Adam Williams.; as well as 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Logan Williams, Cody Williams, Ricky Lee Williams, Christopher Williams, Dustin Williams, Tony Vendur, Shane Krafthefer, and Justyn Truex. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 5, 2020