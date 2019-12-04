The Daily Home

Edna "Nita" Robinson

Obituary
Funeral Service for Edna "Nita" Robinson, age 94, will be held Wednesday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Valley Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Robinson passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She is survived by nephew, Ridley Smart (Cathy); nieces, Lynn Norris (Chuck), Ruth Ann Monroe (David), Charlotte Glass (Phillip), Iris Mitchell (Paul); several great-nieces and great-nephews. Condolences may be offered to the Robinson family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 4, 2019
