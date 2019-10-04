Graveside service for Edward Baker Rich, 81, will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery with Bro. Roger Singleton officiating. Mr. Rich died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brookwood Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laney L and Channie M. Rich, brother, James Rich, and brother, Donald Rich. He is survived by his wife, Clara Rich of Sylacauga; three sons, Steve (Sheila) Rich of Harpersville, Scott (Renee) Rich of Childersburg, Stan (Susan) Rich of Tuscaloosa; four grandchildren, Austin Rich, Jordan Rich, Kaylan Rich, Baylee Rich; brother, Darrel (Alex) Rich of Germany; three sisters, Barbara Bowling of Eufala, Patsy Weaver of Pell City, Georgia F (John) McGhee of Newton. Pallbearers will be Steve Rich, Scott Rich, Stan Rich, Austin Rich, Jordan Rich, and Randall Weaver. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019