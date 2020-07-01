- A celebration of life for Mr. Eddie Charles Scott, 65, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Preston Leonard, officiating. Viewing to be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 1pm to 7pm at the Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Scott departed this walk of life on June 25, 2020 at UAB Medical Center, Birmingham, AL Mr. Scott leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife of twenty one years, Christine Leonard Scott, five sons, Travis Patterson, Anthony Coleman, Tony Leonard, Otto Adair, Jr. and Neal Adair; two daughters, Brittany Curry and Maria Adair; one brother, Larry Terrell; two sisters, Lorietta (LoLo) Allen and Rena (Lit Bit) Allen; three sister in laws, Leverne (Joe) Leonard, Cathy (Timothy) Brown, and Marcella Bonner; five brother in laws, Tommie Neal (Jean) Leonard, John Oscar (Wanda) Leonard, Johnnie (Talaine) Leonard, Michael (Curmen) Leonard, and David (Shirley) Leonard; twenty one grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 1, 2020.