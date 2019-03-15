Memorial services for Edward Eugene Faust, 53, of Talladega, born June 30, 1965 will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at Bemiston Baptist Church at 3:00 pm with Rev. Kory Burel officiating. Mr. Faust was preceded in death by his parents: Father, Edward Grady Faust and Mother, Faye Giles Faust. He is survived by three Sisters: Donna F. Curlee, Elah F. Henry, and Deana F. Canada, One Brother: Garland J. Faust, Nieces and Nephews: David J. Faust, Eric G. Faust, Erin M. Canada, M. Greggory Henry, Brittany E. Henry, and Traci M. Curlee. Mr. Faust passed away at his residence Sunday March 10, 2019.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 15, 2019