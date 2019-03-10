Funeral service for Edward Wayne Barron, age 72, of Sylacauga will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Chaplain (Brigadier General) Ret. U.S. Army John Major Owings Jr. officiating.
|
Visitation will be from 12-2 at the funeral home.
Mr. Barron passed away March 8, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by his sons: William David Barron (Amanda), James Edward Barron (Priscilla), sister: Catherine Floyd, grandchildren: Hunter Barron (Nicole), Abby Barron, Jobe Barron, Malachi Barron, Katey Thomas, great grandchildren: Stormee Davis, Graysen Barron, Layla Smitherman and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made at www.curtsiandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 10, 2019