A celebration of life for Elder Calvin J. Kidd, 71, will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at Settlement Road Church of Christ, Sylacauga, AL. Bishop Elder Andrew Thomas, Sr., officiating. Burial will be held Settlement Road Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Elder departed this walk of life on February 13, 2020 at his residence, Sylacauga, AL. He leaves to cherish his loving memories a loving and devoted wife, Doris Toney Kidd; son, Calvin V. (Tina Bryant) Kidd; daughter, LaQuacher J. Kidd; granddaughter, Starris A. Kidd; god-daughter, Emma Morris Honeycutt; brother, Edward Clarence (Sharon) Kidd; and a loyal and caring cousin Joe Miller; and a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 20, 2020