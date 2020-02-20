The Daily Home

Elder Calvin J. Kidd

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elder Calvin J. Kidd.
Service Information
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL
35150
(256)-245-5201
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Settlement Road Church of Christ
Sylacauga, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A celebration of life for Elder Calvin J. Kidd, 71, will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00AM at Settlement Road Church of Christ, Sylacauga, AL. Bishop Elder Andrew Thomas, Sr., officiating. Burial will be held Settlement Road Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Visitation will be held Thursday, 1:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Elder departed this walk of life on February 13, 2020 at his residence, Sylacauga, AL. He leaves to cherish his loving memories a loving and devoted wife, Doris Toney Kidd; son, Calvin V. (Tina Bryant) Kidd; daughter, LaQuacher J. Kidd; granddaughter, Starris A. Kidd; god-daughter, Emma Morris Honeycutt; brother, Edward Clarence (Sharon) Kidd; and a loyal and caring cousin Joe Miller; and a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.