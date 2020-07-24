Graveside Service for Elder Clarence Terry Cook, age 66, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 @ 12:00 Noon, from the Jesus Saves Deliverance Temple Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. with Bishop Robert Hollinquest, Sr., Eulogist. Mr. Cook passed away Tuesday, July 21, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Susie Mae Cook. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Diane Whetstone Cook, Hoover, AL.; three sons, Clarence Cook, Hoover, Tyrone (Brittany) Cook and Dwight C. Cook both of Birmingham, AL; five grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Cook, Irene Cook, both of Memphis, TN.; four brothers, Sylvester Vincent, Memphis, TN, Perry Cook, Sylacauga, AL, Matthew Cook, Childersburg, AL, Benjamin Cook, Florence, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Public viewing will be held today from 1-8 PM in the Chapel of Remembrance. *** DUE TO COVID-19 A MASK WILL BE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING *** In compliance with the City, County and Alabama State Law, Social Distance is required. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Inc. www.sunsetmc.com