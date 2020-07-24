1/1
Elder Clarence Terry Cook
Graveside Service for Elder Clarence Terry Cook, age 66, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 @ 12:00 Noon, from the Jesus Saves Deliverance Temple Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. with Bishop Robert Hollinquest, Sr., Eulogist. Mr. Cook passed away Tuesday, July 21, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Susie Mae Cook. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Diane Whetstone Cook, Hoover, AL.; three sons, Clarence Cook, Hoover, Tyrone (Brittany) Cook and Dwight C. Cook both of Birmingham, AL; five grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Cook, Irene Cook, both of Memphis, TN.; four brothers, Sylvester Vincent, Memphis, TN, Perry Cook, Sylacauga, AL, Matthew Cook, Childersburg, AL, Benjamin Cook, Florence, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Public viewing will be held today from 1-8 PM in the Chapel of Remembrance. *** DUE TO COVID-19 A MASK WILL BE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING *** In compliance with the City, County and Alabama State Law, Social Distance is required. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Inc. www.sunsetmc.com

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel of Remembrance
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jesus Saves Deliverance Temple Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc
33558 US Hwy 280
Childersburg, AL 35044
(256) 378-7199
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Cook was my good friend and partner. He was one of the finest salesman there ever was. My heart is heavy as I will truly miss my friend, but I know he is in a better place. To his family, I offer my deepest condolence for your loss. May you find comfort in knowing he is with God. Rev Clarence A. Hall (Knoxville, TN) I regret I will not be able to attend his home going ceremony.
Clarence A. Hall
Friend
