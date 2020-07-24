Cook was my good friend and partner. He was one of the finest salesman there ever was. My heart is heavy as I will truly miss my friend, but I know he is in a better place. To his family, I offer my deepest condolence for your loss. May you find comfort in knowing he is with God. Rev Clarence A. Hall (Knoxville, TN) I regret I will not be able to attend his home going ceremony.

Clarence A. Hall

Friend