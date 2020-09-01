The Lord took Mama home on the morning of August 29, 2020. She will suffer no more. She will be greatly missed. We love you Mama.
Elizabeth Ann Brooks Walker White is survived by 6 children; Pat Walker of Springville, Linda Glass and her husband Johnny, Wanda Blaylock and her husband Eddie, Mary Reed (George- deceased), Donna Butts (Norman - deceased) of Springville, and Floyd Walker Jr. (Pam - deceased). She is also survived by her sister Betty Loftus and her husband Curtis of Ocean Springs, Ms., her brother Billy Brooks of Chula Vista, Al., her sister-in-law Shirley Brooks of Sylacauga, her sister-in-law Bonnie Brooks of Sylacauga. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
Preceded in death by her beloved father Louie Brooks (Pearl - deceased) of Sylacauga, her beloved mother Eunice Brooks, brothers Travis Brooks and Donald Brooks, and her first ex-husband and father of her 6 children Floyd Walker Sr. of Sylacauga. She will be laid to rest at Oldfield United Methodist Church in Sylacauga beside her father.
Her happiest years were spent working at Fife's Restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama.
We would like to thank the staff at TLC in Oneonta, Alabama for the loving care they gave mama these last few years. Also, we want to thank St. Vincent's Blount and the sweet nurse who assisted mama in calling home one last time to say "I love you" to all her children. May she rest in peace.
A visitation for Ann was held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Radney-Smith Funeral Home, 320 North Elm Avenue, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150 followed by the funeral service. Burial occurred at Oldfield United Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.