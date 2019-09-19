Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Huetteman. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church 4609 Martin St. S Cropwell , AL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Huetteman died September 7th, 2019 at the lakefront home she shared in Cropwell, Alabama with her lifelong friend Yolie Roy. She was 88, and though the common thing to say is that we lost her "after a long struggle with" the truth is Betty (to her friends, "Betty Ann" to her beloved siblings, and parents, and "Aunt Betsy" to her legions of nieces and nephews) never struggled with anything. To those lucky enough to have her in our lives, she was the sunniest person any of us had ever known. She had a smile that could light up any room, which made those around her join in. And her laugh was legendary: one could pick out her laugh in a crowded theatre. She had always been that way. Born just after Christmas, (December 28th) in 1930, in Grosse Point, Michigan, she was the second child and only daughter of Raymond Theodore and Violet Grace (Beaupre) Huetteman. Her radiant smile and dark good looks meant she had to fend off a steady string of boys, through her years at St. Paul's School. Just a few months shy of graduation in April 1948, she was riding home on the bus one day when she suddenly said to herself "I'm going to enter the convent. She counted herself incredibly lucky to having heard God calling her, acknowledging having prayed for vocations every day for just such a summons. After securing the blessing of her astonished mother (and thrilled grandmother,) in summer of 1948 Betty journeyed to Adrian, Michigan to join the Adrian Dominican Order. In honor of her parents, she chose "Sister Grace Raymonda" as her religious name. From there, she went where the Order asked her to go. She completed her BFA at Michigan State and later MFA at Barry College, Miami, Florida, where she met Yolie. She taught English in Michigan, Florida, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. She was then assigned to a school owned by the Canadian Mining Company, Falcon Bridge in Bonao, Dominican Republic. She remained teaching in Bonao until her retirement in 1991. She and Yolie chose to retire to Cropwell, Alabama, where Yolie had family connections. They both became pillars of their church, Our Lady of the Lake, in Cropwell. There they ministered to the needs of their congregation, helped a series of pastors share the sacraments throughout the area and assisted those in need in the community. When Betty's mother Vi needed help, she moved her to town so she could be a more full-time caregiver. She always put people first, for as long as she possibly could. For those who loved them, the past week has been a difficult one: Yolie died on September 4th. For Betty and Yolie, that is probably the way they would have wanted it. Betty is survived by her brother, John, sister-in-law Laurie (widow of William), and many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and many others whose lives she touched in a special way. Her brothers Raymond and William and sisters-in-law Jude (wife of Raymond) and Diane (wife of John) predeceased her. In Cropwell there will be a Funeral Mass celebrated for both Betty and Yolie at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21st at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 4609 Martin St. S, Cropwell. Elizabeth Ann Huetteman died September 7th, 2019 at the lakefront home she shared in Cropwell, Alabama with her lifelong friend Yolie Roy. She was 88, and though the common thing to say is that we lost her "after a long struggle with" the truth is Betty (to her friends, "Betty Ann" to her beloved siblings, and parents, and "Aunt Betsy" to her legions of nieces and nephews) never struggled with anything. To those lucky enough to have her in our lives, she was the sunniest person any of us had ever known. She had a smile that could light up any room, which made those around her join in. And her laugh was legendary: one could pick out her laugh in a crowded theatre. She had always been that way. Born just after Christmas, (December 28th) in 1930, in Grosse Point, Michigan, she was the second child and only daughter of Raymond Theodore and Violet Grace (Beaupre) Huetteman. Her radiant smile and dark good looks meant she had to fend off a steady string of boys, through her years at St. Paul's School. Just a few months shy of graduation in April 1948, she was riding home on the bus one day when she suddenly said to herself "I'm going to enter the convent. She counted herself incredibly lucky to having heard God calling her, acknowledging having prayed for vocations every day for just such a summons. After securing the blessing of her astonished mother (and thrilled grandmother,) in summer of 1948 Betty journeyed to Adrian, Michigan to join the Adrian Dominican Order. In honor of her parents, she chose "Sister Grace Raymonda" as her religious name. From there, she went where the Order asked her to go. She completed her BFA at Michigan State and later MFA at Barry College, Miami, Florida, where she met Yolie. She taught English in Michigan, Florida, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. She was then assigned to a school owned by the Canadian Mining Company, Falcon Bridge in Bonao, Dominican Republic. She remained teaching in Bonao until her retirement in 1991. She and Yolie chose to retire to Cropwell, Alabama, where Yolie had family connections. They both became pillars of their church, Our Lady of the Lake, in Cropwell. There they ministered to the needs of their congregation, helped a series of pastors share the sacraments throughout the area and assisted those in need in the community. When Betty's mother Vi needed help, she moved her to town so she could be a more full-time caregiver. She always put people first, for as long as she possibly could. For those who loved them, the past week has been a difficult one: Yolie died on September 4th. For Betty and Yolie, that is probably the way they would have wanted it. Betty is survived by her brother, John, sister-in-law Laurie (widow of William), and many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and many others whose lives she touched in a special way. Her brothers Raymond and William and sisters-in-law Jude (wife of Raymond) and Diane (wife of John) predeceased her. In Cropwell there will be a Funeral Mass celebrated for both Betty and Yolie at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21st at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 4609 Martin St. S, Cropwell. Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close